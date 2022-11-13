Veteran actor Anupam Kher is considered one of the most versatile film actors in the country. He has appeared in more than 530 films in his illustrious acting career. Now the actor’s film Uunchai is released in theatres and it seems the film is ringing cash registers at the box office.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. The film was released on Friday and has received a positive reception from critics as well as the audience.

Anupam Kher recently shared a video on his Instagram account wherein he was seen approaching the box office for a ticket. After he’s refused a ticket by the teller he says, “Mujhe mana kar rahe hai? Maine iss picture mein acting kiya hai.” When the teller dismisses him again, Kher asks if he can stand and watch the film, and then laughs out loudly. He then walks up to ‘the great Sooraj Barjatya‘ and informs him that there are no tickets available for the movie. As the director smiles heartily, they hold each other and walk out, someone off camera also says, “Amazing movie, sir!”

The veteran actor sharing the video captioned it, “मुझे “ऊँचाई” फ़िल्म का टिकट नहीं मिला! पहली बार असफलता में सफलता दिखी! मैं कहीं ख़ुशी के मारे पागल ना हो जाऊँ।हा हा हा! जय हो! 😂😂😂😂 (I did not get a ticket for Uunchai. For the first time, I enjoyed the feeling of victory even in defeat. I hope I don’t go crazy out of this sheer happiness.) ##SoorajBarjatya #Uunchai #Housefull #NoTickets”

