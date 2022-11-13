Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik, who recently attended the premiere of his friend Anupam Kher’s new film ‘Uunchai’, has called the latter the new showman of the film industry.

Having worked together in successful films including ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai’, and ‘Jamai Raja’, their friendship goes back decades.

Taking to his social media, Satish Kaushik shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen together with Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. He captioned it: “After a long time it was so joyful to attend the premiere of ‘Uunchai‘. It reminded me of 90’s when such premieres used to happen with great fanfare.”

The actor-director enjoyed the film and praised Sooraj Barjatya for his direction: “Sooraj Barjatya’s inspirational family entertainer was great, as always with outstanding performances. Nobody can touch him as a director and storyteller. The mood was festive to celebrate 75 years of Rajshri Productions.”

Satish Kaushik further mentioned: “For this grand show the credit goes to @actorprepares and my friend @anupamkher who can be called the new showman of the film industry after Raj Kapoor & Subhash Ghai. Keep going Mr unstoppable Kher.”

On the work front, Satish Kaushik is currently busy working on his highly-anticipated next ‘Kaagaz 2’ featuring himself, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar and Neena Gupta.

