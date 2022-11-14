Gangs Of Wasseypur is rightly termed as one of the modern-day cults from Bollywood. The film redefined the gangster genre in Hindi films and is considered among Anurag Kashyap‘s best works to date. Now, Rajkummar Rao has made a surprising revelation that he was supposed to play one of the leads in the film but it couldn’t happen. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, Rajkummar played the character of Shamshad Alam in Gangs Of Wasseypur. He had very limited screen time when compared to other characters, though it was equally effective. Recently, the Roohi actor shared how initially the film was supposed to be with him playing a lead opposite to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Faisal.

During an interview with comedian Zakir Khan, in a video shared by Netflix India, “After watching LSD (Love Se Aur Dhokha), Anurag sir called me and said I am making a film and come and meet me. So when I met him, there was just a story, rather a structure of a story. And at that time, the film he narrated was Faisal Khan (Nawazuddin) vs Shamshad Alam (Rajkummar). Nawaz and I went to Wasseypur and I had a small tape recorder, which I used to record people there.”

Despite the character getting trimmed, Rajkummar Rao added that he doesn’t regret doing Gangs Of Wasseypur. “After writing finished 3-4 months later. Anurag sir met me again and told me that my role had become much shorter. But I said no worries sir. He asked me would you still do it and I said of course. I am getting a chance to work with you. And I am glad I did actually,” as quoted by Rajkummar.

What are your thoughts on Rajkummar Rao’s character getting trimmed in Gangs Of Wasseypur? Share with us through comments.

