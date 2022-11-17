Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for his next film, An Action Hero, recently opened up in a media conversation about his last three releases and why they didn’t do well at the box office. He started his career as a radio jockey, hosted many reality shows, and finally made his debut in Bollywood with the film Vicky Donor. Since then, he has been winning our hearts with his movies with unique storylines, trying to give a message to society.

Apart from acting, Ayushmann is also known for being a phenomenal singer. He has sung many tracks for his own films, and even in music videos.

Now coming back to his latest media interaction where he spoke about his last three flop movies. In an interview with OTT play, while promoting his upcoming film An Action Hero, Ayushmann Khurrana shared what can be the reason for his last back-to-back flop movies. Talking about it, he said, “I started with movies on taboo subjects. I suppose the type of subjects—it has to be a community viewing, and it has to have a wider film—the kids have also been watching.”

“In fact, my last three films, including an LGBTQ film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), really don’t do well commercially because, unfortunately, our country is homophobic. Then there was Anek, a docudrama that was a very niche in terms of the tone of the film. Doctor G was an A-rated film, and given the kind of certification it got, the film did decently well in theatres. For a while, that was my learning for making a film,” Ayushmann Khurrana added.

When he was asked whether his underperformed movies ever shook him, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “If I stop taking risks, I will be conventional. I have always been unconventional, and I make those choices. I will be taking them in the future as well, regardless of success or failure.”

Well, he’s quite true in that sense. For the unversed, as per many media reports, overall Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui minted around Rs 28.26 crore at the box office. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

