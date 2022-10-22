Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G is running neck to neck with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. His 2021 release had brought in 3.75 crores on the first day, 14.53 crores over the weekend and then 22.61 crores in its first week.

Now Doctor G, which belongs in a similar space – while catering to the same target audience, collected 3.87 crores on the first day and 15.03 crores over the weekend, hence staying ahead of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. However, its first week was lower at 21.95 crores.

Now in regular circumstances, this would have indicated that Doctor G would end up having lower lifetime collections. Even though Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui couldn’t gather much post its first week and closed at 28.26 crores, the trajectory of Doctor G doesn’t seem much better, what with 1.25 crores* coming in on the second Friday. However, what goes in its favour is the fact that this is a festive week, which means an advantage of around 2 crores is on the cards. After all, there is a big Diwali holiday on Tuesday which comes after an extended weekend.

As a result, while Doctor G currently stands at 23.20 crores*, in the next few days it should comfortably end up going past 26.47 crores, which was the two-week total of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Eventually, the film would be looking at topping the 30 crores mark theatrically, which would be face-saving to an extent, even though far from being optimal.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

