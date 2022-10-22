What a fantastic trend it’s turning out to be for Kannada film Kantara that’s finding traction in the Hindi belt as well. After opening at 1.27 crores, it closed its first week at 15 crores with 1.90 crores coming on Thursday. However, what’s all the more exciting is that the second Friday turned out to be even better than Thursday with 2.05 crores coming in.

Now that’s truly fantastic because when the second week opens even bigger than the first week, then it’s pretty much guaranteed that the film is in for a long run.

In fact the film is just behind KGF: Chapter 1 [Hindi] when it comes to day-by-day progress. The Yash starrer was the first Kannada film to see a dubbed version arriving in Hindi at an all-India level and had enjoyed the first week of 21.11 crores after an opening day of 2.10 crores. However, on its eighth day it had gone down to 1.25 crores. The trend is the opposite for Kantara [Hindi] where the first day was 1.27 crores and the eighth day is 2.05 crores. This shows that the Rishab Shetty starrer could well come quite close to the Yash starrer after Week 2.

KGF: Chapter 1 [Hindi] stood at 32.61 crores after its second week and the manner in which Kantara [Hindi] is going currently, what with 17.05 crores in its kitty already and a weekend followed by Diwali holidays coming next, it could well go past the 30 crores mark easily before the third week begins. It could well be a race to the finish between the two films.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

