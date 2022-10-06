KGF: Chapter 2's Box Office Grand Success Run Leads To Hombale Films Market, Promote & Make Kantara A Big Name At The Box Office

The highly anticipated film Kantara from the house of Hombale Films has been released and is currently enjoying a successful run in the theatres. Released on 30th September 2022, Kantara is a story of a mysterious forest and major happenings surrounding the area. This is after KGF’s mega success that yet another Hombale production is enjoying a victory in the box office.

Today, taking to social media, BookMyShow shared a post highlighting the success of Kantara as the film received a record-breaking 99% rating with 18k+ reviews. This is the first time in the history of eBook My Show that a film has marked such a rating.

In the caption, they wrote “The grandeur and magic of #Kantara is undeniable! Catch this blockbuster in theatres near you!”

Directed by Rishab Shetty, produced by Vijay Kiraganduru, Kantara stars a talented cast of Rishabh Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead. The film is rooted in a vibrant setting and it is performed with utmost perfection. There are moments that leave you in goose bumps. Hombale Films emerged as a pan-India brand with KGF, which opened to a good response at the box office in 2018. The banner consolidated its standing earlier this year with KGF Chapter 2. The Yash-led film proved to be a blockbuster and opened new avenues for Kannada cinema. The banner is also behind Salaar, starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. Hombale Films’ latest offering, Kantara, opened in cinemas on Friday, September 30. The film, starring Rishab Shetty and Kishore, has received rave reviews with critics praising the production values.

