Karthikeya 2 Starring Nikhil Siddhartha Is A Pulse-Pounding Distraction From The Reality

The mythological action-adventure thriller Karthikeya 2 stars Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead role. It is a follow-up to Karthikeya, which was released in 2014. The movie was a big success at the box office. During its theatrical run, the film was received positively. The film will now be available for streaming on ZEE5 Global.

Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran play lead roles in Chandoo Mondeti’s directorial film. The mystery thriller is co-financed by Abhishek Agarwal, T.G. Vishwa Prasad, People Media Factory, and Venkatadri Talkies under the brand of Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karthikeya 2’s plot revolves around an expert archaeologist who discovers an anklet in Greece that originates from the period of Lord Krishna. He is being watched over by a covert group, whose gangster-like evil leader opposes the advancement of civilization. Nikhil Siddhartha portrays the role of Karthikeya, an unwaveringly scientific man with no interest in spirituality or religion.

His mother is the opposite; she enjoys listening to sermons and bhajans. The main character must relocate to Dwaraka due to unforeseen circumstances, and the world has a wild adventure in store for him there.

Movie Trailer:

The trailer for Karthikeya 2 will keep you on the edge of your seat, waiting to see what happens next from the first frame to the last. Anupam Kher, who plays Dhanvantri, can be seen explaining various Krishna-related mysteries.

Karthikeya 2 cast:

Nikhil Siddhartha as Dr Karthikeya Kumaraswamy “Karthik”

Anupama Parameswaran as Mugdha

Anupam Kher as Dr Dhanvanthri Vedpathak

Adithya Menon as Dr Santanu Mukherjee

Tulasi as Karthik’s mother

K. S. Sridhar as Professor Ranganatha Rao

Srinivasa Reddy as Sadananda

Harsha Chemudu as Suleman

Satya as Satya, Karthik’s friend

Praveen as Ravi, Karthik’s friend

Venkatesh Mummudi as Abheera

Appaji Ambarisha Darbha as Daivagna Sharma

ZEE5 release date:

Karthikeya 2 is available for streaming in Tamil and Telugu languages on ZEE5 Global from October 5, 2022. You can view the movie trailer right here if you haven’t already.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.

Must Read: Godfather Twitter Review Out! “Chiranjeevi Outperforms Lucifer But Mohanlal Can’t Do Godfather,” Netizens Give A Thumbs Up

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram