Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s 2019 release Saaho was one of the most-talked-about film of all time. Despite being anticipated by their fans eagerly, the film had emerged as a box office dud. Helmed by Sujeeth, it also starrer Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey, Murali Sharma, Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. But did you know the makers had approached Disha Patani before finalizing Shraddha as the leading lady?

After leaving fans mesmerized with his performance in larger-than-life spectacle Baahubali, Prabhas had returned to the screen with Saaho.

Much before the release of Saaho, around 2017, rumours were abuzz that the film makers had approached Disha Patani to be Prabhas’ leading lady. Having working in the South industry, makers thought it would be easy for them to convince Disha to play the part. But what had left makers fuming was her heft demand of fees for the film. Yes you heard that right!.

Reportedly, Disha Patani had quoted 5 crore for playing her part in Prabhas-led Saaho. As the makers were taken aback, they decided to go with their original choice Shraddha Kapoor. A source close to the makers had revealed to India TV, “She started her career in Telugu cinema. So we thought she would be keenly interested in the project, as it stars Prabhas. Disha wouldn’t meet us. When she finally did, she said she’d let us know. Later, her team members informed us that she liked the script, but would want Rs 5 crore as her fee. We want to know which Bollywood producer pays Disha that kind of money?”added the source further.

Speaking about Shraddha, Kapoor, the source added, “Shraddha was our first choice. She heard us out and was almost jumping with excitement during the narration. Then, she quoted a price that had the team running out of her residence as fast as possible. She wanted Rs 8 crore. We were shocked. We don’t pay that kind of money to actors in Telugu cinema. But she wouldn’t budge. She was like, ‘I love the script and I’d love to work with Prabhas. But the price remains unchanged.’”

