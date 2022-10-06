Time and again we have seen veteran actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan getting angry at fans or at the paparazzi that often surround her. Every time she steps out, fans and paps gather around to click a selfie or get a glimpse of the veteran actress. Recently, Jaya Bachchan made headlines when she was spotted at the Durga puja pandal with Kajol.

At the event, she was seen smiling and happily posing for the paps. Kajol also grabbed everyone’s attention when she was seen forcing the veteran actress to remove her mask while posing for the paps at the pandal.

Now the latest video of Jaya Bachchan, which also features Abhishek Bachchan, has surfaced on the web and it sees her lashing out at fans. As seen in the video, the mother-son duo is surrounded by fans who try to click a photo with the actor. In the clip, Abhishek Bachchan is seen wearing a red hooding paired with a black mask taking COVID-10 precautions.

Yelling at fans, Jaya Bachchan is heard telling them, “Kya kar rahe hain? Mana kiya, thoda to lihaj kariye. Bhopal ke logon mein kuch to lihaj hoga (What are you doing? We said no, have some decency. The people of Bhopal must have some decency)?” Further when they gather around Abhishek Bachchan she scolds them saying, “Don’t you have any shame?”

Jaya Bachchan is further seen lashing out and saying, “Aap logo toh chod dijiye na? (At least you people leave him).” She turned around and again said, “Kya kar rahe hain aaplog? Sharam nahin aati aap logon ko (What are you guys doing? Don’t you have any shame)?” Watch the video:

Commenting on the video a user wrote called her, “so arrogant !” while another said, “Serves them right! What is with so much hero worship? What have they done to get the kind of attention that these silly fans/admirers lavish them with???.”

Serves them right! What is with so much hero worship? What have they done to get the kind of attention that these silly fans/admirers lavish them with??? — Siddhi Alva (@AlvaSiddhi) October 6, 2022

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Jaya Bachchan lashing out at fans? Do let us know.

