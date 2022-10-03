On the occasion of Navratri, we witnessed a lot of celebrities arriving at Durga pandals to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. This afternoon, we saw stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Ayan Mukerji with his relatives and industry friends like Kajol, Tanisha Mukerji, and many others. On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, we also say Jaya Bachchan arriving at the pandal to seek blessings. But what caught everyone’s attention was Mrs Bachchan’s camaraderie with Kajol.

The actor duo has worked together in Karan Johar’s iconic film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. And seeing them together has made fans nostalgic.

Recently, Kajol was seen greeting Jaya Bachchan at the durga pandal who’s seen speaking to her. In now viral video, the actress is seen wearing a peach saree, whereas the actress-turned-politician opted for a red and white saree. While speaking to the senior actress Kajol is heard telling her, “Mask nikalna padega. Jo bhi hojaye.” Hearing this Jaya is seen bursting out in laughter.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens can’t help but call Kajol’s action ‘guts’. A user wrote, “Kajol is always fun to watch. how she scolded jaya ji haha,” another said, “Only Kajol can do this to Jaya Bachchan guts.” “Jaya Bachchan scolds everyone kajol scolds Jaya bachchan,” said another user. Another comment read, “Amit uncle ko baar baar Corona ho jata hai…dar toh lgta hi hai na..”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Well, Jaya Bachchan happily agrees to remove the mask and pose for the paps. She, however, quickly puts back the mask,

On the other hand, we also saw Ranbir Kapoor, who shares a close bond with Ayan Mukerji posing at the Druga pandal along with Mouni Roy, who was last seen in Brahmastra.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kajol’s hilarious moment with Jaya Bachchan? Do let us know.

