Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is well known for picking fights with Bollywood celebrities and making unsavory remarks on actresses including Sonakshi Sinha. A few weeks ago, when he was arrested by Mumbai police, Shatrughan Sinha came out in support of Khan.

The Deshdrohi actor was in judicial custody for alleged derogatory tweets about Akshay Kumar’s movie Laxmii and filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma. He was also charged with a molestation case registered against him at the Versova police station in 2021.

At that Shatrughan Sinha came out in support of KRK saying that he “seems to be a victim of a conspiracy of circumstances.” However, it backfired and he and Sonakshi Sinha had been at the receiving end of trolls for his support to the self-proclaimed film critic.

During a conversation with ETimes, the veteran actor clarified that he was not supporting Kamaal R Khan’s controversial comments about actors, but was only advocating for his freedom of expression. He said, “That tweet about KRK received backlash. People said nasty things about me as well as about Sonakshi. I was not talking about his mistakes. We can fight his opinions with our opinions. We don’t have a personal enmity with him. Just because certain stars are against him everyone is against him.”

Shatrughan Sinha further said, “But will anyone support him for the way he or many people have been picked up? I think this is a little extreme. Who’s all innocent in the industry? All the wrongdoings of stars haven’t gone unnoticed by the people. We as an industry are a family and sometimes ignore that. That’s a different thing.”

In a long series of Twitter posts, the veteran actor wrote, “One should not forget that Kamal Rashid Khan @kamaalrkhan & one should always remember that despite great opposition & struggle the ‘KRK’ is a self-made man, he has the blessings of the Almighty. He has made his place in the film industry, as well as society on his own. His biggest asset has been his confidence; he seems to speak without any fear or favour. He doesn’t shudder to speak his mind against all odds as he has the conviction & freedom of opinion/speech of any kind, within the framework of law/constitution, even if not accepted.”

Shatrughan Sinha then added, “He seems to be a victim of a conspiracy of circumstances. God Bless him! Hope, wish & pray that Kamal Rashid Khan gets justice which he deserves soon, sooner the better. Jai Hind.”

