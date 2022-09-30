KRK never leaves a chance to take a jibe and Bollywood and its stars. Whenever a film releases, he makes sure to review it. There are very few films that the self-proclaimed critic showers praise on while slamming many of them left right and centre and looks like, Vikram Vedha is in the 2nd category. The film which stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, hit the screens, today.

Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of a South film with the same name which starrer Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead roles. Hrithik and Saif starrer has been receiving rave reviews since morning.

A while back, self-proclaimed critic KRK took to Twitter to share his review of Vikram Vedha. KRK wrote in his review, “Watched #VikramVedha! It’s outdated and a universe of disappointments. Many Bhojpuri films (Which are made on the same subject) are much better than this one. #Saif is OK as a hero n @iHrithik is good in a guest appearance. It’s total waste of time, money n energy. So 1* from me.” Little did he know that his Vikram Vedha review will land him in trouble.

Commenting on his Tweet, a user wrote, “Even if your reviews are negative atleast it is better than DESHDROHI (bigger than baahubali),” while another said, “We don’t want any criminal reviews sorry.”

A third user wrote, “Chashma Thoda Bada Waala Lagake Dekho”. While fourth user wrote, “Saif is OK as a hero and Hrithik is good as guest appearance…atleast they can act very well as actors, you couldn’t even do that Jab khudko acting aa jayengi tab dusro ko judge karo…”

Earlier, KRK had made headlines when he said he will quit movie reviews after watching Vikram Vedha. He had Tweeted, “I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews.”

Well, we wonder if KRK still stands by his words or if we will once again see him reviewing Bollywood films? Will you miss his reviews if he stops? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

