If there’s one iconic couple that dated for a very long time but didn’t make it till the end is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. The duo at one point in time was madly in love and openly accepted their love for each other. While both of them are happily married to different people in their lives, fans really loved their onscreen and offscreen chemistry. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Kareena kissed Shahid in front of her husband Saif Ali Khan in 2007 at an award ceremony. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Back in 2007, Shahid and Kareena’s relationship was in full swing and were often papped together during their public outings. In 2006, Kareena played the role of ‘Dolly Mishra’ in Vishal Bharadwaj’s ‘Omkara’ and received appreciation from critics as well as her fans from across the globe.

During Filmfare Awards in 2007, Kareena Kapoor Khan received the award for ‘Filmfare Critics Award For Best Actress’ and had come to the ceremony with her then boyfriend and actor Shahid Kapoor.

Rekha announced the award along with her name and before walking up to the stage, Kareena Kapoor Khan stood up and gave a peck kiss with a hug to Shahid Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor expressing her excitement.

But do y’all know it was actually Saif Ali Khan on the stage who handed over her the trophy? Yes. Take a look at the video below:

This award ceremony took place in 2007 and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s romance rumours started doing the rounds in 2008. The two fell in love with each other on the sets of ‘Tashan’ and the rest is history.

What are your thoughts on Kareena kissing ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor infront of her husband Saif in 2007? Tell us in the comments below.

