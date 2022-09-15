South superstar Nagarjuna is currently garnering accolades for his stupendous performance in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-led Brahmastra. The film which was released last week has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics. Apart from the lead actors, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy to are being lauded for their acting chops in the film. Since the film hit the screens, there’s a special mention of the superstar in every single review.

Advertisement

As the film has taken social media by storm and broken every single record, the superstar opened up about the film’s success.

Advertisement

Speaking about the success of Brahmastra, Nagarjuna also opened up the debacle of his son Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure. The superstar believes that he also watched the Aamir Khan starrer and he liked it.

In his recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Nagarjuna said, “People’s taste after Covid has changed. For some films, they want to see on TV, and for some they want to come to theatres. Different reasons for this, one really can’t pinpoint. I saw Laal Singh Chaddha too, it’s a nice film. Great acting by everybody. I loved Chay’s (Naga Chaitanya) role in it, he did it so well.”

“Not worry, as an actor you feel… I know how much, when someone puts in so much, and it doesn’t do as well as you expected it to be, then you feel a little…” He elaborates, “Everything will pass. All things must pass. I tell him, ‘Next year you will be smiling. Don’t worry about any experience.’ It will pass, once it passes you smile. It is not easy but that is what life is. The more you accept it, the easier it is to handle it,” added Nagarjuna further.

In the same interview, he also reacted when asked if news around son Chaitanya’s separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu bothers him. Nagarjuna told the portal, “He is happy, that’s all I see. That’s good enough for me. It’s an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate. We can’t keep moping about it. It’s gone. It’s out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody’s life.”

Coming back, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Facing a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, it has miserably failed at the box office.

Must Read: Suhana Khan Gets Tips From Industry Friends In Order To Avoid Being Called “Arrogant” Over Avoiding Paparazzi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram