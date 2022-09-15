Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan is all set to step her foot in Bollywood with the film The Archies on the OTT platform directed by Zoya Akhtar. Suhana enjoys a massive fanbase even before stepping into the glitz and glamour world.

Advertisement

Paparazzi likes to take pictures and videos of the star kids. While Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan is quite famous among them, Suhana gets often tagged as the ‘arrogant’ one as she used to avoid them at her best.

Advertisement

Now, as per the report in Bollywoodlife, Suhana Khan gets advice from the industry people on how to behave with the paps and media. A close source told, “Suhana is a very shy person. She is only open and bindaas among her people otherwise she’s an introvert and likes to keep herself. However, now that she is making her Bollywood debut many expect her to be over friendly which is the opposite of her nature has been advised to at least acknowledge and smile at the paparazzi especially when they call her name and request to pose as there are many instances that showed she is been trolled and called arrogant for avoiding the media around”.

Further, the source shared that Suhana is taking advice from her close industry people and can’t wait to surprise her audience. “Suhana has taken the advice and will even start adhering to and be ready to get surprised with the never seen avatar of the superstar’s beloved daughter”, the source added.

Well, Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut is something we all are looking forward to. What about you?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Says “Everybody Is Fixing Their Body, Nobody Fixing Their Souls”, Netizens React “Aapka Toh Sab Top Class Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram