Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has revived Bollywood in truest sense. With Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri’s, The Kashmir Files and Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 being the only hit films of 2020, till now, Ranbir Kapoor-led took the box office by storm right from the day 1. Co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, the film had a smashing opening. Now R Balki has now reacted to the dry spell at the box office.

Before, Brahmastra’s stupendous performance in the theaters, many believed that Bollywood is over after Hindi films lost it to South films like Pushpa, KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Vikram.

Now in a latest interview, film director R Balki reacted to the dry spell at Hindi box office and laughed off when asked ‘if Bollywood is over’ before Brahmastra’s success. The filmmaker is currently on the promotional spree of his upcoming film Chup, that stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film is slated to release in next Friday i.e., September 23.

Speaking to Indian Express, R Balki said, “It is rubbish! It is a lovely theory to have, few flops flopped, and people love to write, fill columns and feed. It is entertainment and failures are also entertainment. When success happen, they will have entertainment again and say, ‘The rise and rise of Bollywood’, which will happen very soon.”

R Balki called it a phase and shared that it won’t last for too long. “Films flop, films don’t do well, it is a phase. That happens due to various reasons, but this won’t last for too long. As you are already seeing, people are storming the theatres (for Brahmastra). So it will change. This is just another show,” added the filmmaker.

Earlier reacting to the dry spell at the Hindi box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director had told ETimes, “We need to learn that we need to make good quality films. Whatever the audiences liked 5-10 years ago, they don’t like it anymore. Because they have global exposure. They have watched content from across the world during the pandemic while sitting at home for free. So now, if you want them to step out of their homes and buy a ticket to watch a film in the theatre, you need to give them something better.”

