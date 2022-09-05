The anticipation for Brahmastra is increasing day by day. Initially, the hype was really low, but now, things are turning out to be quite good for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer. In fact, the film has already hit the 1 lakh mark in ticket sales and is on its way to being the best for Bollywood in 2022. Let’s find out how it has fared in advance booking so far for day 1 at the box office.

The advance booking kicked off on Friday evening and the response is just getting good with each passing hour. It’s not something earth-shattering but really good considering the record book of the post-pandemic era. We are now hearing that in one of the national movie chains, the film has already gone past the ticket sale of RRR and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

As per the trade reports flowing in, Brahmastra has crossed the sale of 1 lakh tickets already in advance booking for day 1. The number is only for the Hindi version and other languages are now improving after a slow start. Speaking about the number, this magnum opus has accumulated 4 crores gross so far (till today morning). With 4 more days to go, expect a huge spike in ticket sales.

In 2022 so far, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is sitting on a throne with the highest advance booking sale for day 1 for any Bollywood film with 6.70 crores gross approx. Brahmastra is expected to cross it by tomorrow morning. As of now, it looks like the film will comfortably hit the 10 crore mark in advance booking as the ticket booking rate will jump in the last couple of days.

Brahmastra releases on 9th September.

