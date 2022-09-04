Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are both back in Mumbai after having a successful event for Brahmastra in Hyderabad. The couple is currently promoting Ayan Mukerji’s biggie which also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film releases next week and the makers aren’t leaving any stone unturned to grab eyeballs. On to the next development, netizens are now reacting to Alia and Ranbir’s latest airport spotting video and trolling the actor for not holding his wife gently. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Both Ranbir and Alia’s fans fondly call them ‘Ralia’ and they happen to be one of the most popular and successful couples in Bollywood. The duo is expecting their first child together and made the grand announcement in June this year and ever since the fans have been going gaga over the good news.

Now talking about their latest appearance, both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport in a cool and comfy avatar. The Brahmastra actor was seen wearing white trousers that he paired with a blue coloured sweater and same coloured jacket to finish off the look.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, wore grey coloured sweatpants and paired them with a white coloured tank top and a long shrug to complete the look. They both looked good together as always. Take a look at their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

These two are absolute cuties!

A user on Instagram reacted to their video and commented, “No offence but ranbir doesn’t knw to hold his wife.” Another user commented, “he comes across very uncaring, selfish uncle.” A third user commented, “Pregnancy before marriage.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on their latest outing? Tell us in the comments below.

