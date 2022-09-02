Mouni Roy, who rose to fame after her popular television serious Naagin is now a popular Bollywood face. She debuted in the Hindi film industry with the movie Gold along with Akshay Kumar, and since then, she never looked back. Recently she was spotted at the airport looking uber cool, but it didn’t sit right with the netizens and trolled the actress.

Mouni Roy is now gearing up for her massive big budget bollywood film Brahmastra also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, among the stellar star cast.

Mouni Roy gets spotted at the airport wearing a black corset top, which she paired with black leather pants, white shoes, black bag and sunnies. She kept her makeup minimal but accentuated the whole look with sindoor (vermillion). While a few lauded the actress for her stylish look and putting sindoor, there were a group of people who trolled her as well.

As soon as the pictures and videos went viral on the internet, one of the netizens compared her looks with Hollywood star Kim Kardashian and trolled her by saying, “Kim K without the hips”. Another one wrote, “Who in their right frame of mind dresses like this on a flight? Hilarious.” One of the internet user commented, “Plastic was banned isn’t it ?” While another netizen penned, “Tacky as hell”.

Apart from her professional success, Mouni Roy is a fashionista who never fails to mesmerise the fashionmongers and gives reasons to discuss her sartosial choices. She always tries to put her best fashion foot forward.

What are your thoughts on Mouni Roy getting trolled for her airport look?

