Trolling is now the new normal when it comes to the Bollywood industry. There isn’t a day when actors aren’t brutally bashed on social media for every little thing they do. Not just them, the star kids are also slammed right left and centre on looks, attitude, actions or any reasons. The recent ones to call prey to this online bullying are Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn.

Advertisement

Sridevi, Boney Kapoor’s youngest and Ajay Devgn, Kajol’s eldest share a great camaraderie with each other (that’s what the pictures say on social media) and was recently glimpsed outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Read on to know what left the netizens super pissed on both the star kids.

Advertisement

The recent video of Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn being spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai is now going viral on the internet. The video shows the two-star kids making their way to their ride as their common friend Orhan Awatramani was seen rescuing Khushi from a crowd that was gathering outside the restaurant. Khushi and Orhan were then followed by a pretty Nysa. While the youngest Kapoor had donned a sexy black dress, Ajay Devgn’s daughter was dazzling in her little red dress with a floral jacket on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

However, the video left the netizens quite enraged with Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn as they were seen ignoring the poor people who were asking for some money while they were making their way to the car. Netizens slammed the two-star kids for their behaviour and declared them to be ‘drunk’ in the comments section. Check some of them out:

One commented, “So so cheap”

While another one commented, “She is drunk and unable to walk”

“Sab nashe mein hain bc”, the third one commented.

The fourth one went on the comment, “khusi aise bhag raha hy ki bache usko chunese cancer ho jayega..😂”

And the fifth one commented, “sab nashedi baj”

What are your thoughts on Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn being brutally trolled for ignoring the poor people? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Javed Akhtar Denies The Power Of Netizens Boycotting Films: “Don’t Think This Kind Of Announcement Of Cancel Culture & Boycott Works At All”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram