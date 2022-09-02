The year 2022 has been highly inconsistent for the box office. There have been some really big hits, alongside a dry spell at ticket windows. Recently, we saw back-to-back three big failures in the form of Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha and Liger. Owing to the same, well-known exhibitor Manoj Desai is thinking of temporarily shutting down Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety cinema until Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra arrives.

For those who don’t know, Gaiety is one of the oldest and most popular theatres in Mumbai. In fact, not just in Mumbai but the cinema hall is well-known among movie lovers across the country due to its seating capacity of one thousand people. In the recent past, we saw Kartik Aaryan coming to this theatre to thank the audience for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Now we are hearing a shocking update about such a key theatre. As per the report in The Free Press Journal, popular exhibitor and an executive director of G7 Multiplex (which includes Gaiety) and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Manoj Desai said that he’ll be shutting down the iconic theatre temporarily as the business is badly affected.

Manoj Desai shared that back-to-back box office failures like Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha and Liger, have affected the exhibition sector and now Brahmastra is the only hope in the coming days.

“Films are not working well these days and if this continues, then we’ll shut Gaiety Cinema till September 9. All the other theatres shall remain open. Also, these days, people are busy because of Ganesh Chaturthi and Bandra Fair. So now, we’ve not fixed anything. We’ll have a meeting now. But mostly, Gaiety will be shut and apart from that all the theatres will remain open. I have seven theatres and six will be working. Because there are no films now, there’s no point in keeping the theatre open,” Desai quoted.

Manoj Desai further added that Gaiety will re-open on 9th September when Brahmastra releases.

Well, let’s hope that good days come back and Brahmastra provides a much-needed boost!

