Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who made his acting debut with Pyar Ka Punchanama in 2011, is now basking in the glory of his blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film collected grossed ₹266 crores worldwide and went on to become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Following the success of Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy film, Kartik has been receiving film offers from all corners. He is currently one of the most commercially successful actors in the Hindi film industry. Now the star has shared his opinion on the long-going debate over insider vs outsider in Bollywood.

Kartik Aaryan recently appeared on Anupama Chopra’s Film Companion wherein he was asked about his opinion on being an outsider. He replied, “I am not padded, my back is not taken care of. I don’t know how an insider would feel, but as an outsider, I feel that somewhere down the line that if one film flops, it could create a perception that can end my career. I won’t have someone who will create a project of that level for me.”

The 31-year-old actor recently announced that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will now be adapted into a comic book series. Production houses T-Series and Cine1Studios have teamed up with Diamond Comics, India’s iconic comic book distributor and publisher, to bring Rooh Baba Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa, based on Aaryan’s character, to the young audience. “This one is for all my lil fans,” he wrote with the cover art of the upcoming comic book on Instagram on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in the romantic musical Satyaprem Ki Katha which will release on June 29 next year. He will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja. The film revolves around India’s most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. He also has Shashanka Ghosh’s OTT film, Freddy & Shehzada in the pipeline.

