When Hrithik Roshan Was Beaten Brutally By His Father Rakesh Roshan In Front Of His Friends For ‘Misbehaving’

After giving two back-to-back hit films – Super 30 and WAR with Tiger Shroff – Hrithik Roshan is now gearing up for his comeback to the silver screen. A few days back, the teaser of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha surfaced on the web. The film which is the Hindi remake of a South film starring Vijay Sethupathi of the same name will see the Greek God starring opposite Saif Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Known for his flourished career in Bollywood, we have often seen him opening up about his personal life and his bond with his father Rakesh Roshan.

Advertisement

We have repeatedly seen father-son duo Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan talking about their bond. During once such interview, the Super 30 actor had spilled the beans and revealed an incident when he was trashed by his father and the filmmaker. Yes, you heard that right! Reportedly, the superstar was once beaten by Rakesh Roshan in front of his friends. Shocking right?

It so happened when Hrithik Roshan was having a gala time partying with his friends at his house. However, things went overboard when he when on to break empty glass bottleS on the ground from the terrace of his house. Seeing him misbehave, Rakesh Roshan trashed him and beat him in front of his friends. However, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor later confirmed that it was first and last time.

Earlier speaking about his father Hrithik Roshan told Hindustan Times, “My father was in a lot of debt because we had borrowed a lot of money to make the film. The film struck big time–it was the biggest hit in the past five-six years. The one that made me a star.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has an exciting lineup of projects. He’ll next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. That apart, his Vikram Vedha too is all set to hit the screens.

Must Read: Anjali Arora In Her Leaked MMS Controversy Takes The Bollywood Route Going Filmy While Responding To Trolls, Says “Dushmano Ko Yahi Khal Raha…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram