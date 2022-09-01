With the Ganeshotsav starting with full zest in Mumbai after a break of two years of the Covid pandemic, actor Kartik Aaryan went for his first ever darshan of Lalbaug Ka Raja, to take blessings.

Taking to his social media, he also shared images from his darshan of Bappa as he wrote: “Ganpati Bappa Morya !!!A Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja. Thank you bappa for making this a. Life changing year. Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik had an exceptional year as his film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ turned out to be a blockbuster at the box-office. The Kartik Aaryan starrer not only did well in India but worldwide too. In the country, it collected 184.32 crores and it made 40 crores overseas. The total earrings stands at 260.49 crores.

With this, the film has gone past the number of Kangana Ranaut’s biggest hit, Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ 258 crores collection.

On the work front, he has an exciting slate of films ahead including ‘Shehzada’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

