Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been working relentlessly these days as their upcoming biggie ‘Brahmastra’ will be releasing on September 9th. From the cast to the director to the production house, nobody is leaving no stones unturned to make this film successful at the box office. Amid the same, recently Alia and Ranbir were spotted together post midnight and netizens are now reacting to their video and appreciating them for their ‘hard work’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Alia who happens to be pregnant with her first child is also working hard amid the release of her upcoming film. She was last seen in Netflix’s ‘Darlings’ and received immense love and appreciation for her role in the film. Now talking about her latest spotting with husband Ranbir, the duo was papped outside a recording studio. So, we are guessing they were recording for Brahmastra.

Advertisement

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a red coloured kurta and holding an umbrella while posing with the fans. Whereas, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing an orange coloured suit and sitting in her car.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared a video of the couple, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “He doesn’t look tired, he’s tired! They complement each other so much.. hope you all reward their hardwork by watching their new movie when it comes out 🙃” Another user commented, “They are working so hard..specially Alia in this pregnancy time🥺🥺🥺🥺” A third user commented, “awww 🥺❤ they are working hard, they look so tired.. hope they will rewarded, can’t wait for brahmastra 🔥” A fourth user commented, “he literally clicked pic with the fans even tho he looks soo tired soo down to earth person he is❤️ Alia is soo lucky to have him in her life.”

What are your thoughts on Alia and Ranbir’s latest spotting in the city? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Brahmastra: Karan Johar Holding Special Trial Screenings For ‘Real Audience’; Who Could Help Him In Making Some Corrections In The Film At The Last Moment?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram