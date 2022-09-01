John Abraham is one of the most loved and followed actor of all time. Even before the era of social media, we often witnessed a huge craze for the actor. John was last seen Ek Villain Returns and before that in Attack, but unfortunately, both emerged as box office duds. But did you know John even had an Irani name? Well, if you are a huge John fan then you might have already heard of this.

Advertisement

The Batla House actor had once revealed that he has an Irani name, Farhan. He’s also called Farhan Irani as his mother’s maiden name is Irani.

Advertisement

However, little did John Abraham know that he will be asked to change his name. Yes, you heard that! The Mumbai Saga actor had once revealed that he’s been baptized with ‘John Abraham’ name but at the early stage of his career, he had faced challenges as he was asked to change his John. During his appearance on Simi Garewal, show John had spilled the beans on the same.

John Abraham was heard telling Simi, “There was a movie called Aitbaar before Jism, the producer asked me, ‘John, don’t you have another name?’ So I responded, ‘Yes I know John Abraham sounds like a person who has pizzas and burgers in his house and who cannot fit in here’, like an angrez. I do have an Irani name, Farhan. A lot of people said, why don’t you use Farhan in films? The Khans are doing well, there’s Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan, there can be a Farhan.”

He had went on to reveal, “Farhan Irani, because my mother’s maiden name is Irani. But I have been baptized, and my name is John, and I am proud of my name. Why should I change my name for anybody in this world?”

On the work front, John has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Tehran, Tariq, and 100% with Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill in the pipeline.

Must Read: Kriti Sanon Dating Her Adipurush Co-Star Prabhas? Fans Loved Their Glimpse Of Camaraderie In Koffee With Karan – Find Out The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram