After two years of the pandemic, the world is finally reeling back to normalcy and people celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with fervour. Several noted personalities, including Bollywood celebrities, welcomed Lord Ganesh and offered ‘modaks’. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan too of them celebrated the Hindu festival.

SRK, who is often called a secular star in the entertainment industry, welcomed Lord Ganesha in his residence Mannat on the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. The superstar even shared the picture and wished his fans on social media. However, some right-wing Islamists weren’t impressed by his move.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.” Take a look at the tweet below:

Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all. pic.twitter.com/mnilEIA1tu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2022

Soon after King Khan shared his tweet, the pics went viral. Some fans reacted to SRK’s post and called him the “most secular” person for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. However, some Islamic extremists attacked him for committing ‘Shirk’ which is the worst sin according to Islam.

A Twitter user wrote, “Till when will you upset Allah just for the sake of making others happy? You have already earned a lot from them. Giving respect to them is one thing. What you are doing now is called Shirk.” Another user wrote, “May Allah give you Hidayat.”

Here are some of the reactions below:

Duniya ko khush karne ke liye kabtak Allah ko Naraz Karoge? Duniya aapne bohot kama li hai…Respect dena Alag baat hai ..jo Aap kar rhe ho usko Shirk kehte hai 🙏👍👍👍 — Sadique Srd (@sadiquesrd) August 31, 2022

Allah apko Hidayat de… — niaz (@niaz337) August 31, 2022

He is not MUSLIM. — Asad 🇵🇰 (@iamrajput07) August 31, 2022

Have you forgotten that AIIah is supreme? Allah will never forgive you. As a true Muslim I completely boycott Shahrukh Khan 👍 — Shimorekato (@iam_shimorekato) August 31, 2022

Jinnah was right when he said "Muslims who want to stay in India, that they would have to prove their patriotism to India for the rest of their lives? https://t.co/Hz4lWmlRL7 — Alishba (@alishbahaha_) August 31, 2022

However, this is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has been trolled for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. For the past five years, the superstar has been subject to negative criticism for celebrating the Hindu festival whereas he has been celebrating with his family most of his life much like everyone in the country.

