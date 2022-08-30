After a lot of bashing and trolling a section of social media has started liking Uorfi Javed, who never leaves a chance to hog all the limelight on social media. The actress surely knows how to gain everyone’s attention be it Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh or designer Masaba Gupta. Uorfi has once again become the talk of the town but this time for very different reasons.

The Bigg Boss OTT star, who made headlines for her bizarre fashion choices, is now grabbing attention for her decent outfit. Surprising but true!

A while back, Uorfi Javed took to social media and posted a video that left netizens in shock. In the video, Uorfi Javed is seen wearing a red and white floral salwar suit which she paired with a sheer white dupatta that has red border. She paired her look with red earrings and let her middle partitioned hair down. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress crooned a ‘Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi’

Captioning the clip, she wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya !! Also this is not my audition for Indian idol , kiski bhi judge banna hai wo court jaye ! I can’t sing and I know it.” Soon after the video surfaced on the web, it left netizens divided into two, while a section praised the actress other section trolled her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Great respect towards u that u appeared in an traditional way,” while another said, “Sach mai ye is kapro mai ap bohot ache lag rahi hai ap ye se hi kap re pahaina karo please.” However another section of media, trolled the actress as usual for her latest appearance. While one said, “Aap ye sut nhi karta hai kuch dekhne aaye the ye nhi dekhna humko,” while other said, “Are urf ji aapka Mia Khalifa kaun hai.”

Earlier we saw Rakhi Sawant taking credit for Uorfi Javed’s popularity by said “Maine hi usko media mein laaya.” Recently, speaking to a section of media, Rakhi was heard saying, “Uorfi ko media mai lane wali mai hu, aplog jante hai ki nahi, sabse pehle kaha media mai thi wo. Mai to wo meri Cheli hai, aur acche kadmo mai chal rahi hai, eakdam fashion designer icon ban gayi hai, aaj kal tho unki tareef Ranveer bhi kar rahe hai.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s latest video? Do let us know by commenting down below.

