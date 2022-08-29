If we had to say two controversial names from the Television industry, Uorfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant are the two names that surely pop up in everyone’s mind. While Rakhi has been a controversial figure for quite a long time, Uorfi is presently the talk of the town.

Social media queen and TV actress Uorfi every now and then makes headlines for her mind-twisting fashion experiments that she posts on the internet. Before many used to troll her (they still do), but now she has her major fan following while industry members also laud her over her boldness. Well, Rakhi now has to say something to her now.

In a recent video that’s now making headlines, Rakhi Sawant was seen alongside her boyfriend Adil Khan in a conversation with the paparazzi. According to the video on news portal India.com, Rakhi talked about Uorfi Javed’s growing success as a social media influencer claiming that she brought her into it.

Talking about Uorfi Javed, we hear Rakhi Sawant saying the video, “Uorfi ko media mai lane wali mai hu, aplog jante hai ki nahi, sabse pehle kaha media mai thi wo. Mai to wo meri Cheli hai, aur acche kadmo mai chal rahi hai, eakdam fashion designer icon ban gayi hai, aaj kal tho unki tareef Ranveer bhi kar rahe hai.” (I was the one who brought Uorfi into the media, you might know she was not here before this. Like she is my Cheli (student) and she’s on the right track. She has become a fashion designer icon and nowadays Ranveer also compliments her.)

Explaining more about the same we can hear Rakhi saying, “Dekhiye mehenat tho kar he rahi hai ladki, Industry mai dekhiye na uske koi Godfather hai na mera koi Godfather hai, Jab mai industry mai aayi thi, mai bhi kaffi chote kapde pehenti thi, Aisa kuch nahi hai. Aaj kal tho ye Adil sahab tho mujhe pehenne he nahi dete. Kone mai leke Jake sidha dhulai suru kar dete hai.”( See she is doing a lot of hard work, neither she has a Godfather nor I do. When I came into the industry I also used to wear small clothes, now It’s because of Adil I do not wear them. He’ll bash me if I do so).

Along with this Rakhi also gave her view on what trends in Bollywood saying, “Aree hamare Bollywood mai aisa bhi hai ki saddi hai but blouse nahi hai, hai Ram Teri Ganga Maili, sabko wohi dekhna hai hum karenge kya. Maine dekha hai public kitna bhi, biwi ke samne girlfriend ke samne chi chi chi karta hai, fir Kone mai jake Uorfi ko hi.”( In our Bollywood we also have cases of having Sarre but no blouse. I mean people want to see that only, what can we do. I have seen people, in front of their wives, and their girlfriends make faces at these things, but later on, watch Uorfi’s post in private.)

