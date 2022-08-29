TV personality and Bigg Boss 13’s winner Sidharth Shukla was one amazing human being and his huge fan followers will definitely agree with this statement. Well, not just us, his colleagues and close family can also vouch for the same. One of the close ones who shared a strong bond with Sid was famous fashion designer Ken Ferns.

It’s soon going to be a year since Sidharth left us all after suffering a massive heart attack. Right before his first death anniversary, Ken now shares some unknown anecdotes of the actor that will surely warm your heart.

Earlier Sidharth Shukla’s close friend Ken Ferns had opened up about how the actor was hesitant on entering the Bigg Boss house and how he loves his friends and wanted them to join him in that reality show’s journey too. Now, Ken has revealed that Sid was a very possessive friend and also spilt an anecdote about them during their trip to Goa.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla, Ken Ferns told BollywoodLife, “In 2020, we went to Goa for a shoot. We were travelling for the first time after the pandemic, and I was keen to party. I am Goan, and I have many friends there. I remember post work Sidharth and I partied a lot, and then I left the place to party with my other friends. The next day, I saw that Sidharth was not talking to me. When he spoke, he was very rude. I really did not understand why would he behave like that. I tried asking but got rude rebuffs n number of times. Later, he asked me to come to the balcony. You won’t believe it, Sidharth was upset as I had partied with other people leaving him alone. I just could not believe him.”

Talking further, Ken also added, “He was like a child. Sidharth and I knew one another for a long time but that was the day when I felt special. I could realize how much friendships meant to him.” He also divulges details of their last meeting. “It was for Dance Deewane. When he saw the jacket and kurta combo he was like you will make me look like a Delhi guy. He did not like the design. I explained to him the whole concept with Shehnaaz’s in a desi outfit and all. But when he wore the outfit he loved it. I told him to listen to me (laughs).”

Aww! Wasn’t that just sweet?

What are your thoughts on Ken Ferns spilling the beans about Sidharth Shukla’s Goa story? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

