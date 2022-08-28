When we say Bigg Boss season 13, the name that first pops up in our mind is its winner Sidharth Shukla. The actor’s untimely passing has indeed left a huge void in our hearts but yet his happy memories still keep his fans remembering him each day. Not just fans, but his close colleagues were also left stumped by his loss. One of them was famous designer Ken Ferns.

In a few days, it would be a year since Sidharth left us for his heavenly abode. Owing to this, his close friend Ken recently opened up on a few heartwarming anecdotes from the actor’s life that will surely leave you with a bit teary eyes.

During a recent conversation with BollywoodLife, Sidharth Shukla’s best friend Ken Ferns (who also is one of the famous fashion designers), recalled the time when the late actor was invited to the Bigg Boss 13 house and how hesitant he was to enter. He told the outlet, “Bigg Boss 13 was also offered to me. As we know, he was in talks to do the show. Initially, he was very hesitant but when he came to know that I was also approached, Sid called me everyday, he was like, you sign up, let us do this together. We will go the finals together. Of course, I didn’t do it but there was not a single day when he did not persuade me. He would call and constantly ask, ‘Are you doing it?’ and give me the chichhori gaalis when I said no (laughs out loud)”

Apart from this Ken Ferns also opened up about the time he was allowed to enter the house a few days before the finale, to make the costumes for the contestants. He revealed, “You won’t believe it. I went inside the house three days before the finale. He (Sidharth Shukla) dragged me towards the bathroom area the moment I went in and said, “You should have done it, we would have been in the top three together. I would have ensured that you made it to the finale. I do not know how to describe this. We had met after so many days and this was the only thing that was on his mind. Sidharth was like this. He made sure all his friends inside the house had a great run on the show.”

Ken ended the conversation by adding, “We were so nervous, all his friends. The moments before the announcement was made, we were literally dying inside. It was momentous. I was outside and rarely have I seen general public crowding in such numbers to see a Bigg Boss winner.”

Aww! We are glad Sidharth despite being hesitant entered the house and voila he won graciously!

Well what are your thoughts on Ken Fern’s surprise revelation about Sidharth Shukla? do let us know in the comments

