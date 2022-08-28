BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who rose to fame with TikTok, has also been a part of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 14. The internet sensation passed away on August 23, and it was earlier reported that she died because of a cardiac arrest. However later, things took an ugly turn when her autopsy reports suggested ‘blunt force injuries’ and Goa Police added ‘murder’ to the charge sheet. Her family members are coming to the forefront to speak about the same.

We recently told you that one of the family members recently had said that they don’t want it to go Sidharth Shukla’s way.

Amid her death case, we bring you an interesting throwback story of Sonali Phogat from her Bigg Boss 14 journey. During her stint, Sonali was at the loggerheads with co-contestant and that season’s winner Rubina Dilaik. Time and again we saw them getting into heated arguments. Right from calling her face to questioning her jealousy, Sonali had made headlines for different reasons. Post her exit from the Bigg Boss house, Sonali had sat for an exclusive conversation with us where he called out Rubina for being jealous with Rakhi Sawant.

In Bigg Boss 14, we saw Rakhi Sawant taking the entertainment level to new heights when she flirted with Abhinav Shukla in a healthy way.

After her eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house, Sonali Phogat had told us, “Rakhi toh saaf saaf kheti hai ki yeh mere game ka hissa hai. Abhinav ke saath jo main kar rahi hu, mere game ka hissa hai. Mai wohi kar sakti hu. Kahi kahi Rakhi ko apmanit hona padta hai inn cheejo ko leke. (Rakhi Sawant is vocal that it is all part of her game plan. Whatever she does with Abhinav Shukla is her game and she is doing it. At times, she is even insulted because of it.”

The late star had also told us, “Ab Rubina ji ne zyada hi unko target karke rakha hai. Agar Rubina ji ko rokna tha toh pehle hi rokna chahiye tha.Pehle nahi roka kyuki pehle pata tha ki Abhinav ko use karke kahi na kahi isse publicity mil rahi thi aur mili bhi Abhnav ji ko. Abhinav ji limelight mein aaye toh Rakhi ke wajah se. (Now Rubina Dilaik has targeted her because of it. If Rubina wanted to stop it she should have done so earlier. She knew earlier that Abhinav was getting publicity because of Rakhi. In fact, Abhinav came in the limelight because of her only).”

However, later Sonali Phogat had again Rubina Dilaik and asked, “Ab mirchi kyu lag rahi rubina ko? (Why is she getting jealous now?)”

Coming back, police have been investing her death case closely and have been making shocking revelations every now and then. What are your thoughts on the same?

