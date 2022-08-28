In Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’ we got to see very different sides of celebrities. They made some really shocking revelations on the show about their lives and finally Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner. There are two people in particular who got very popular and had a successful run on the show are – Poonam Pandey and Anjali Arora. The two beauties were spotted last night at an event in the city looking gorgeous as ever in ethnic wear and now, netizens are reacting to their video. Scroll below to take a look at their video.

It was actually Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s wedding reception that took place in the city and it was truly a star-studded affair. From Kashmera Shah, Sara Khan, Azma Fallah, Sherlyn Chopra to Raj Anadkat, all these television celebrities graced the event looking their stylish best. While Poonam wore a saree, Anjali was seen wearing a lehenga.

Both Poonam Pandey and Anjali Arora posed together for the paps while hugging each other. They looked charming as usual in their attires with Poonam wearing a black and white saree while Anjali wore a green and golden coloured lehenga.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared a video of the two actresses, take a look:

Reacting to their video, a user on Instagram commented, “Ab milli do mms queen 😂” Another user commented, “dono Bollywood ki A grade po*n actress 😛😂”’ A third user commented, “Acha vdo bnane ki kla yaha se sikhi gyi h, guru or cheli😂” A fourth user commented, “Poonam part 1 and Poonam part 2 together 😂😂”

Well, this isn’t the first time that the two actresses are trolled upon their public appearances.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Anjali Arora and Poonam Pandey as they arrive for Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s wedding reception? Tell us in the comments below.

