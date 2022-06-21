Salman Khan hosted the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has been running for several years now. The show gave us some memorable moments of drama between contestants. One of them was Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi’s romance on the show in 2008.

Their romance was the highlight of the season. However, soon after Payal began to accuse him of physical and verbal abuse. Her allegations came after his first wife Dimpy Ganguly accused him of domestic abuse. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2010, Payal Rohtagi broke her silence on Rahul Mahajan’s violent ways. She revealed that she has been a victim of Rahul’s rage. “He did hit me twice. Once he banged my head against the door. When Rahul is angry, he completely loses his mind,” she said, as per the Hindustan Times report.

When Payal was asked whether she met Dimpy, she said, “I don’t live in the past. It’s been a long time. But after hearing the news of the beating I felt very bad for her, nobody should be treated like that. She is a woman, I can understand that.”

Payal Rohatgi went on to reveal how she sensed things were not fine between Rahul Mahajan and his new wife Dimpy Ganguly. “When I spoke out about Dimpy and Rahul in a previous interview, Dimpy denied everything and said that all was fine between her and Rahul, but the next day the news of him beating her came out. This itself speaks a lot about how much was fine between them,” she said.

Furthermore, Payal also said that Rahul is a selfish person and he only cares about himself. “Rahul is only bothered about himself, He can sue anybody. I cried because I was in a relationship with him at that time and he was doing something on TV where everyone was watching, it made me really upset; I had not been given any glycerin, I actually cried,” she added.

So what do you think about former Bigg Boss contestants Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi? Let us know in the comments.

