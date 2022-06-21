Indian television reality shows often have a few emotional elements to connect with the audience but lately, it is fair to say that they have gone overboard. These sad segments, now popularly known as ‘sob stories’, have become extremely common, so much so that it is inculcated in almost every episode. After varying responses from several judges, actor and now, judge, Urmila Matondkar opened up on why showcasing the journey of a contestant is important.

For the unversed, Urmila is a popular Bollywood actress who has worked in a variety of hit films in the last few years. Her 1995 film Rangeela is remembered even today as a classic and even though she does not act in films that often anymore, she is quite active on social media, especially putting her thoughts forth over political matters. She was also in the news last year when she got in an online fight with Kangana Ranaut over a series of differences in opinions.

In the most recent turn of events, it was announced that Urmila Matondkar will be a judge on the upcoming season of DID Super Moms. While speaking about the upcoming gig, in a conversation with The Times of India, the actress opened up on what to expect from the show, especially since there is a lot of talk about reality shows overdoing the sob stories.

Urmila Matondkar believes it is extremely important to focus on the journeys of the contestants who participate in reality shows. “People should know their journey and the hard work they have put in”, she said.

Urmila Matondkar also assured that the contestants are, however, chosen on their talents and not their backgrounds or stories so far. “We have made sure that only those people who are talented enough, they go ahead”, she said.

