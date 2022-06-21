Mandana Karimi made a lot of noise when she participated in Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp. She grabbed eyeballs when she revealed facing difficulties in her relationship with a renowned director. The actress also opened up about being pregnant but had to abort her child. In a latest video, she’s facing backlash for twerking in a burqa and here’s what she has to say.

Recently, Mandana shared a video on her Instagram where she could be seen shopping in Istanbul. It was all probably a part of the shoot but the actress was dressed in a burqa. She could be seen dancing in the video and there was a moment, she was happily twerking.

The video shared by Mandana Karimi was captioned, “I wish shooting with hijab was as easy as this BTS 🫠 NO HATES just bunch of people making a film.” As expected, there was massive backlash over the video and many slammed the Lock Upp actress for allegedly ‘disrespecting’ their religion.

Now, Mandana Karimi has reacted to the hate. She took to her Instagram story and shared a mirror selfie. The text over it read, “And of course reading comments on my burka reel. DAMN people are crazy, this is a crazy world. I’m done I wanna be a unicorn.”

Check out the reaction shared by the Mandana below:

On the professional front, Mandana Karimi was last seen in Netflix film, Thar. It was an action thriller that starred Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Akshay Oberoi among others. The actress played the role of Cheryl and was praised for her portrayal.

