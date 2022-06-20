Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved TV actresses of all time. The actress who rose to fame with the abovementioned TV show made a place in everyone’s heart with her character Simran Bhardwaj. On the same show, the actress also happened to meet the love of her life Shoaib Akhtar, with whom she ended up getting married. Ever since the couple began dating they sent their fans into a tizzy.

After being in a romantic relationship, for a while, Dipika and Shoaib took the plunge and got married in an intimate ceremony in 2018. But more than her wedding pics, what else made headlines was her changing her religion.

For the unversed, after tying the knot, Dipika Kakar converted to Islam and changed her religion. Her step created an uproar on social media and got the actress slammed by the haters. Later, during her interview with an entertainment portal, the actress confirmed the same. Until then Dipika had kept radio silence.

Confirming the same, Dipika Kakar had told ETimes in 2018, “Joh sach hai woh hai… It’s true I have done it, but why and when I have done it, don’t think it needs to be talked about. I think it is a very personal matter and I don’t think I need to talk about it openly in front of the media. For the audience and media, we are actors have always shared everything. All our happy moments we have shared with you all, but this I think is a very personal space and I don’t give anyone the permission to enter the space.”

Further confirming the same, Dipika had added, “Definitely, it is true and I am not denying it. I am very happy and proud that I have done it for myself and my happiness. My family was with me in this decision and my intentions were to hurt anyone. This is my decision.”

Dipika Kakar had also opened up about their intimate wedding and said, “I feel that when you are a celebrity you are constantly under the scanner and there are people who love you, but then there are also people who try to bring you down. We have always taken decisions in life only keeping our family in mind, if they are happy and fine then the rest of the world doesn’t matter to us. I don’t consider myself a celebrity, we are very simple people and we like to lead a simple life.”

While Dipika Kakar has been away from the limelight for some time now, she treats her fans with her doing on her social media account. No matter what she does she makes sure to sum it up and bring it in a Vlog.

