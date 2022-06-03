Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaja Season 10 is all set to return to TV screens soon. The popular dance show is returning after five long years and excitement among fans are an all-time high.

Advertisement

Ever since the reports of the new season have surfaced, a lot of celebrity names have come to the forth indicating possible contenders for the upcoming season. So let’s take a look at some of the names that are making the rounds.

Tejasswi Prakash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

The Naagin 6 actress has been in the headlines ever since she won Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14. Teja is in demand now. Fans of the actress are eagerly waiting to see her on the stage performing and competing with other contenders.

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed then, the producers of Jhalak Dikhlaja Season 10 have approached her for the show.

Erica Fernandes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica J Fernandes (@iam_ejf)

She is one of the most popular actresses on Indian television. The actress is well known for her appearances in TV soaps like Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 and Kuch Rang Aise Bhi. She enjoys a massive fan following, 4 Million, on Instagram. Reportedly, she is in talks with the producers of the show.

Adaa Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adaa (@adaakhann)

Khan is known for portraying Akashi in Behenein, and Amrit in Amrit Mantha. She rose to popularity by playing the role of Sesh Naagin in the hit supernatural show. It seems that she may also be a contender in the Jhalak Dikhlaja Season 10. However, there’s no official confirmation about the same. She previous also appeared in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Ashi Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashi Singh (@i_ashisinghh)

Another name that made it on the list is Ashi. She is known for her appearance in Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai. She is currently seen in Meet. If reports are to be believed then she will be one of the contenders in the dance reality show.

Surbhi Jyoti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

She is one of the popular actresses in the Indian television and Punjabi film industry. She rose to fame for a role as Zoya Farooqui in Zee TV’s Qubool Hai and Bela Sehgal in Naagin 3.

Mohsin Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan)

Television actor Mohsin Khan rose to fame for his appearances as Kartik Goenka in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After the show ended, he has been away from the TV. Now reports claim that the actor is returning to the TV with Jhalak Dikhlaja Season 10.

Nikki Tamboli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

The actress who made headlines becoming the second runner up in Bigg Boss 14, is now in talks for the new season of Jhalak Dikhlaja. She previously appeared in Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

Simba Nagpal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simba Nagpal (@simbanagpal)

He is known for his role as Virat Singh in Shakti Ek Astitva Ehsaas Ki. The actor won everyone’s hearts by participating in Bigg Boss 15. Now the actor seems to be planning to impress everyone with his dance Skills in the dance reality show.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Divyanka is known for playing Vidya Pratap Singh in Zee TV’s Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Reports claim that she will be participating in Jhalak Dikhlaja season 10. However, there’s no confirmation about the same. Previously, she had participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as the winner.

Riddhima Pandit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhima Pandit (@ridhimapandit)

She is one of the popular names in the TV industry. She has appeared as Rajni in Life OK’s Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. Back in 2019, she participated in Khatrion Ke Khiladi 9 and emerged as 2nd runner up. Now it seems she will showcase her dance skills in the dance reality show’s upcoming season.

Shraddha Arya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shraddha, who is well known for portraying the role of Dr Preeta Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, won the audience’s hearts with her performance in Nach Baliye 9 as a contestant along with Alam Makkar. Now it seems the audience wants to see her once again setting fire to the dance floor in Jhalak Dikhlaja season 10.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia (@nimritahluwalia)

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who became a household name as Meher in Choti Sarrdaarni, seems to be planning to entertain the audience with her dance skills.

Must Read: Karan Kundrra Ends Up Spilling Bedroom Secrets As He Says Tejasswi Prakash “Likes To Be On Top”; Naagin 6 Actress’ Reaction Is Unmissable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram