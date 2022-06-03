Munmun Dutta who rose to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah never fails to amaze her fans with her social media posts. Although she’s a talented star, she also knows how to keep her followers entertained. The actress is currently grabbing a lot of attention as she shared a reel of her dancing in the JugJugg Jeeyo song Nach Punjabban. Although many loved her moves but others trolled and body shamed the actress.

The trailer and the first song of the mentioned film were recently released and it is already creating a buzz. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor alongside Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

Coming back to the topic, Munmun Dutta shared the video of dancing on Nach Punjaabban from JugJugg Jeeyo. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress looked graceful as she wore a salwar kameez, she was joined by her mother. As soon as the actress shared the video on Instagram, her followers showered their love while there were others who weren’t impressed as they trolled and even body-shamed her.

Reacting to the video of Munmun Dutta, a user wrote, “Yah Karan Johar kitne logon ko paise khilakar promotion karaega,” another wrote, “Thakela tha Babita ji,” a third user wrote, “Moti ho gyi ho aap,” a fourth commented, “Babita ji aap par suit soot nahi kar rha h.”

On the other hand, some even pointed toward her sweaty patch, reacting to the same a user wrote, “Iska mtlb Ameeron ko b paseena ata hai baghlon me,” another wrote, “That underarm patch.”

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta who gets so much love for her character Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was recently rumoured to leave the show. As per Zee News India, TMKOC actress has been approached to participate in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. If she agrees to be a part of the reality show she will have to take an exit from the show. As of now, nothing has been confirmed yet.

