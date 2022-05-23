Amidst much fanfare, the trailer of Raj Mehta’s Jugjugg Jeeyo was released in front of the media and fans. Present for the event were the film’s leads Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul as well as the film’s director, filmmaker Karan Johar and more. During the interaction, all present on stage were at their best.

The same was evident when a reporter asked the Ram Lakhan actor if he had given any tips to the younger actors as Neetu in the trailer is heard saying he’s a “purane khiladi.” Want to know how he and Varun reacted to Kiara getting married in two years? Then read on.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo, a reporter asked Anil Kapoor whether, like his onscreen character, he has given his younger co-stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani any tips. The reported said, “Varun ne haal hi mein shaadi ki hai, I think Kiara bhi shaadi karne waali hai, ek do saalo mein. Kuch tips denge aap?”

Reacting to this statement of Kiara Advani walking down the aisle in a year or two, the Good Newwz actress burst into laughter. Stunned by the framing of the question, Varun Dhawan asked the reporter, “Tere maa baap gaye the rishta leke? Kaese pata tujhe yeh shaadi karne wali hai (Did your parents go to her with the proposal? How do you know she will get married)?”

The actress’ on-screen father-in-law, Anil Kapoor joined in the fun banter and said, “Tu theatre ke bahar mil, main tujhe bhi tips deta hoon (You meet me outside the theatre, I will give you tips too).”

Talking about Jugjugg Jeeyo, the Raj Mehta directorial talks about the complexities of relationships and sees Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s characters hell-bent on getting a divorce. The trailer then sees them heading to India but land up keeping their divorce a secret from their families including Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. What ensures is a riot of laughter due to all the secrecy and loads of drama. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24.

