Kangana Ranaut is undeniably one of the most discussed celebrities of Bollywood who is mostly in the news for her promising skills as an actor or for several controversial statements. The Queen does not shy away from putting her opinions forth and has often proved in the past that her principles and ethics mean a lot to her. In a recent conversation with the media, Kangana opened up about her take on item numbers and why she often refrains from being a part of them.

For the unversed, Kangana’s latest film, Dhaakad, hit the theatres on the 20th of this month and the reactions have been somewhat mixed. Most critics were disappointed the final product but regardless, Ranaut’s work in the movie was heavily appreciated by the viewers. It has been directed by Razneesh Ghai and also stars actors like Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in key roles.

In a recent conversation with India.com, Kangana Ranaut mentioned how careful she has been while taking up a few offers. She weighed in on how she has never done any item numbers in the past and even spoke about her take on fairness cream endorsements. “I worked hard for 10 years, aisa nahi hai ki mujhe ye cheeze bother nahi karti thi. Mene kabhi item number nahi kiye. Mene Kabhi fairness creams nahi ki. Mene koi bhi aisi cheez nahi ki uss daruan jisse aaj mujhe compromise karna pade.”

Speaking about how she created a safety net for herself in the initial years, Kangana Ranaut said, “Aap kabhi bhi jaake peeche dekh nahi skte koi controversial cheez. Lekin men vo 10 saal tak kuch nahi kaha na. Kyuki mene apni energies ko divert nahi kia. Ek mukaam par aane ke baad hi mene ye cheezo ko bolna shuru kia. So definitely, I am no role model to follow. Me vahi karti hu jo mujhe suit karta hai.”

