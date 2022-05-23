Karan Johar created a lot of hype for JugJugg Jeeyo as the team used to often share about the development of the film which made everyone curious. As the trailer for the much-awaited film was launched yesterday, it received a great response from the audience. However, after the launch event, a social media user called out makers for using his story which he had pitched to the Dharma production in 2020. On the other hand, a Pakistani singer too accused makers of using his song without his permission.

The upcoming family drama which is directed by Raj Mehta, features, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor alongside Manish Paul, Prajakta Koli and Tisca Chopra. The movie is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

Coming back to the topic, a Twitter user named Vishal A. Singh, claims he registered the story of JugJugg Jeeyo in 2020 and asked Karan Johar’s Dharma production to co-produce the film. Although they replied to his mail, but without his knowledge the makers went ahead with the story. The social media user even shared screenshots of mail he had sent and the mail he received from the production.

Accusing JugJugg Jeeyo makers of plagiarism, Vishal A. Singh wrote, “Had registered a story.. #BunnyRani with @swaindiaorg in January 2020. I had officially mailed @DharmaMovies in February 2020 for an opportunity to co-produce with them. I even got a reply from them. And they have taken my story.. and made #JugJuggJeeyo. Not fair @karanjohar.”

He also added, “Kahaani achchi lage agar.. baat karo.. haath milaao.. saath milke banaao? It doesn’t suit any reputed banner or for that matter.. any production house to do “Chori – Chakaari”. If it can happen to me.. it can happen to anyone in the #HindiCinema industry.”

On the other hand, Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq also threatened to take legal action against JugJugg Jeeyo makers for using his song in the trailer. Taking to the microblogging site, he wrote, “I have not sold my song “Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.”

Meanwhile, the makers of JugJugg Jeeyo are yet to make any comment on the said allegations.

