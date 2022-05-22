Shah Rukh Khan is a hero onscreen and off-screen. There have been plenty of times when he did something heroic in real life and his fans can’t get enough of it. Today, we have brought you a throwback to when SRK saved the life of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager Archana Sadanand. It was 2019 when Amitabh Bachchan hosted a Diwali party and Sadanand’s lehenga caught fire and that is when the superstar came to her rescue. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Archana has been Aishwarya’s manager for years and was immediately admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after she suffered 15% burns on her right leg and hands. She was admitted in the ICU to prevent infections and not just that even SRK suffered minor burns and injuries on the body.

Advertisement

The accident reportedly took place around 3 AM and there were only a few guests remaining at the party. A source close to Mid-Day, it revealed, “Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn’t know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire.”

That was indeed a heroic act that saved Archana Sadanand’s life.

Meanwhile, the star-studded party had several A-list celebrities from B-town including Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor to name a few.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan coming to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager’s rescue at Bachchan’s Diwali party? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: KRK Gets Blocked By Ranveer Singh, Highlights How Arjun Kapoor & Deepika Padukone Have Been Sportive: “Bhai Apni Wife Se Kuch Seekho…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram