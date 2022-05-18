Shah Rukh Khan may have never worked in Hollywood or never intends to, but his popularity is spread across the globe. More than being known for his chivalry, his bond with his fans is not hidden from anyone. Time and again the superstar has said that he lives for his fans and his love for them is never-ending. We have ourselves witnessed the support of his fans for the superstar during happy and distressing moments.

Be it on his birthday or on the occasion of Eid or during Aryan Khan’s drug controversy, fans don’t know how to leave SRK’s side even for a single day.

We often come across stories about Shah Rukh Khan and his fans that make our hearts smile but we are now going to tell you about one such fan who has been putting SRK’s popularity to the best use. Yes, you heard that right! We recently came across a video of a travel Vlogger, who has spoken about his entire Bali Trip in Indonesia. But what has caught our attention is Bali’s love for Shah Rukh Khan.

In the middle of the video, which has been published under Distance Between YouTube Channel, the Vlogger is seen explaining his travel from point A to point B. Amidst their travel, he happens to meet a locale of Bali, who is a big SRK fan. When the Vlogger asks him to sing any SRK song he begins to croon, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

Amazing, right!

Towards the end of the video, while explaining the expenditure of a Bali trip, the Vlogger concludes the video by saying, people in Bali are a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and putting the popularity to best use, he even used to ask for discounts and all during his travel and stay in Bali.

LOL!

So when are you planning your next trip to Bali? Make sure you follow his tip to at least save some bucks?

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani Dunki opposite Taapse Pannu. The superstar is also rumoured to have a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

