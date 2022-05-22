Bollywood films like Salman Khan’s Veer, Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Prithviraj, and many other periodic films are not just drama films, but they also help the audiences connect to India’s finest culture and history through the entertainment medium. However, films like these usually end up facing protests from Karni Sena.

Amidst the Rajasthan based organisation creating new havoc over Akshay’s upcoming release’s name, today, we brought you a list of other Bollywood films that have undergone Karni Sena’s wrath. Check them out below

1. Veer

Salman Khan’s Veer was on the radar of Karni Sena at the time of its release. The posters of the movie were burnt by the organisation in Udaipur as it was believed that this movie was portraying their community in a bad way. It was also noted that there were a few theatre halls that were damaged and destroyed as well.

2. Jodhaa Akbar

Apart from Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Salman Khan’s Veer, another victim of Karni Sena was Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Jodhaa Akbar. The movie directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, according to the sena deceived history with elaborate costumes and they also stated that Jodha wasn’t Akbar’s. Later it was noted that the movie was not released in Rajasthan.

3. Padmaavat

Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh made quite some headlines after the makers faced protest from Karni Sena for its name. The movie was originally called Padmavati which created a lot of controversies even resulting in death threats against the actress and Sanjay Leela Bhansali too.

4. Manikarnika

Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut also came under Karni Sena’s protest after her movie Manikarnika was believed to showcase a relationship between Rani Laxmibai and a British officer. They also protested believing the fact that the movie showed a scene where the queen was seen dancing.

5. Lamxii

Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar’s Laxmii were one of the recent movies that came under the crossfire of Karni Sena. The organisation sent the makers a legal notice stating that the title of the movie was highly offensive to Goddess Lakshmi. Noting their words the title of the movie was then changed to Laxmii.

6. Prithviraj

At present Akshay Kumar and Maushi Chhillar’s movie, Prithviraj is the new target of the organisation. The Rajput Karni Sena has been going on with their protests to change the movie’s title. It was noted that they want to change the title from Prithviraj to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Surjeet Singh Rathore from Karni Sena, in a conversation with Etimes, confessed that they met with Akshaye Widhani the CEO of Yash Raj Films who assured them of changing the title But till now it is noted that no one at the studio knows about this development.

