We have heard about a lot of films that have come under the wrath of the Karni Sena. In 2016 it was Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat. But it looks like the latest film to get added to this list is Prithviraj. The Karni Sena is now targeting this Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar film for a title change.

Yes! You heard that right. The Karni Sena has further warned the makers that they would face a similar treatment as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat has faced at the time of its release. We are sure you want to get all the scoop, so continue reading further.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Surjeet Singh Rathore, president of the youth wing of the Karni Sena spoke in detail about why they want a title change for the Akshay Kumar starrer? He said, said, “How can they keep the title of the film as just Prithviraj when the film is based on the great Prithviraj Chauhan? We want the title to be changed to his full name and give respect to him.”

Singh added that the Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj’s team would face treatment similar to what was faced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali during the filming of Padmaavat if their demands are not met. “If they don’t listen to our advice, they will have to face the consequences. What happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali during Padmaavat, the makers of this film will have to be prepared for it, too,” he said.

For the unversed, in 2016, when Padmaavat was being shot in Rajasthan, members of the Karni Sena destroyed the sets and costumes. They even physically assaulted Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Karni Sena claimed that the film has a romantic sequence between Deepika Padukone’s Rani Padmini and Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji. Despite the filmmaker’s denial that no such scene exists, the protests continued in many states across India and came to a head around the film’s release. Padukone and Bhansali also faced death threats. The film ultimately got a title change from Padmavati to Padmaavat, and Karni Sena later accepted that the film honoured Rajput valour and ended their protest against it.

Talking about this Akshay Kumar starrer, it will mark the debut of Manushi Chillar. It is based on the epic poem Prithviraj Raso by Chand Bardai. Revealing details about the movie, director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi said in an interview to ANI, “Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called Prithviraj Raso by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from a couple of versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life, and times. In addition to these, there are commentaries on Raso.”

