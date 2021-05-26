There have been several films which displays the India- Pakistan relationship, and fans enjoy watching that. Sometimes the filmmakers try and focus on the strenuous side, and many a time, the friendly side is shown in a very beautiful manner. Talking about the times when films like Gadar, LOC, Sarfarosh etc., were released, apparently, Pakbashing was the in-thing. But did you know there was a time when Akshay Kumar refused to bad mouth Pakistan in his movie Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo?

Yes! You heard that right. Akshay is very serious when it comes to making patriotic films, and we have seen that already. He never does anything that can hurt the sentiments of any community. Refusing to bad mouth Pak in his movie was one such move that proves that he is a man of principles. Keep scrolling further to read everything in detail.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar had reportedly refused to badmouth Pakistan in the film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. In fact, Kumar was so adamant that he had threatened to quit if the lines with political connotations were not deleted from the script. It was also obvious that he wasn’t too pleased with a not-too-strong role assigned to him in the film that also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Bobby Deol.

Now that is a powerful stand to take, isn’t it? Well, Akshay Kumar was not the only actor to have refused bad mouthing Pakistan. John Abraham, too, reportedly had such demands while filming for his movie Goal.

A scene picturised on John and Arshad Warsi had the Garam Masala actor indirectly bad mouth Pakistan Cricket Team. He put his foot down, requesting the lines to be replaced with something that was not “hostile.”

What do you have to say about this stand taken by Akshay Kumar and John Abraham? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

