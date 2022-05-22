From past few months Salman Khan-led Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is in the news like never before. The film earlier made headlines when the Dabbang actor was accused of replacing Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and his discovery Zaheer Iqbal. While the reports of their replacing the other two actors were not confirmed by anyone, days later, it was official that Aayush Sharma has joined the cast of Salman Khan’s film.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release in Salman Khan’s birthday week, which is in December.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is once again in the news ever since reports of Aayush Sharma walking out of the film made headlines. Rumours mills are abuzz that Salman Khan’s brother-in-law quit the film owing to ‘creative differences. Yes, you heard that right! Well, it is being reported that seeing Antim star’s exit, Zaheer Iqbal might opt out too from the film.

Well, the mess doesn’t end here!

According to a report in Bollywoodlife, due to Salman Khan and co-producers’ interference, Farhad Samji has stopped directing the film and has even stopped coming to the sets. Yes, you heard that right! The report states the Dabangg actor and the team were unsatisfied with the scenes that Farhad had directed. A source revealed to the portal, owing to his past two films Bachchhan Paandey and Entertainment, which boomed at the box office, Salman and his co-producers decided to step in and look after the directions as well. Due to other responsibilities, Salman, who can’t always be behind the camera, is being helped by the ADs on the sets.

The report further states, that Salman Khan wouldn’t remove Farhad from the film as it would send a wrong message and the superstar doesn’t want any hindrance during the shoot. Farhad Samji is meanwhile being consulted for some inputs.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Dassani and Mezaan are in the list to be approached to replace Aayush Sharma in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

