Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably one of the most followed actors of the film industry who has a knack with impressing women, either with his charms or wits. There was a time when he was extremely candid in interviews and spoke his heart out on most matters including family, political correctness, and even childhood. In the year 2018, SRK shed some light on the reason why he is not a fan of spending time with other men.

For the unversed, SRK is gearing up for a comeback through YRF’s next project Pathaan, which is slated to release in January 2023. The movie also features actors like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles and has already been creating some hype amongst the audience. Other than this, he had recently announced his next project with Rajkumar Hirani which is titled Dunki. The movie is also expected to feature Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

In the year 2018, Shah Rukh Khan got candid about an array of topics and one of them was how often he interacts with his kids’ friends. In an interview with GQ, he opened up on how it ticks him off that men try to always speak about women’s breasts.

Shah Rukh Khan was asked if his kids’ friends get intimidated by him, when he said, “Not at all, yaar. They’re fantastic. I love the company of women and children. I hate the company of men. I don’t like chatting with them – they’re [always] talking business, money, s*x. Men try to impress me. The other day, some guy said, “Come on, you like her t*ts?” I got irritated. Life is beyond breasts, yaar. If you look at girls, it shouldn’t be because it’s cool. Be open, raw and honest about it. Men always want you to know what they’ve done. I find that boring.”

